Flash floods, thunderstorms expected going into Memorial Day

Should your employer be able to stop you from joining a class-action?

Should your employer be able to stop you from joining a class-action? May 17

Saturday down the Shore, shown here, was a breeze. Sunday, not so much.

Sorry, folks: those summer showers have come for your long weekend.

After sporadic thunderstorms crashed a brilliant and sunny Saturday, more dark clouds are rolling into the Delaware Valley and down the Shore. Expect more thunderstorms this morning both in the Philadelphia area and at the Shore: There’s a flash flood warning in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday in both areas, but especially the northern part of the Shore (like Monmouth Beach and Long Branch), says the National Weather Service, though there may be more warnings throughout the day. The National Weather Service is also predicting flooding in South Jersey tonight.

Numerous Flash Flood Warnings are in effect. Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 10 am this morning. Please forward any flooding reports to us or local law enforcement. If you encounter a flooded road, please remember to TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN! pic.twitter.com/06tKWXGhii — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) May 27, 2018

The storms could return this evening, with the National Weather Service also forecasting possible heavy rain at the Shore.

As for Memorial Day, the rain should lighten up but it’ll still be cloudy. In Philly, there’s a slight chance of rain in the morning, while at the Shore, there’s a chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will take a dramatic dip, with highs in the upper 60s.