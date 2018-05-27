news

Flash floods, thunderstorms expected going into Memorial Day

Saturday down the Shore, shown here, was a breeze. Sunday, not so much.
by Juliana Feliciano Reyes, Staff Writer
Juliana Feliciano Reyes

Staff Writer

Sorry, folks: those summer showers have come for your long weekend.

After sporadic thunderstorms crashed a brilliant and sunny Saturday, more dark clouds are rolling into the Delaware Valley and down the Shore. Expect more thunderstorms this morning both in the Philadelphia area and at the Shore: There’s a flash flood warning in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday in both areas, but especially the northern part of the Shore (like Monmouth Beach and Long Branch), says the National Weather Service, though there may be more warnings throughout the day. The National Weather Service is also predicting flooding in South Jersey tonight.

The storms could return this evening, with the National Weather Service also forecasting possible heavy rain at the Shore.

Heavy clouds greeted Philadelphia Sunday morning, promptly followed by rain expected to last into Monday.

As for Memorial Day, the rain should lighten up but it’ll still be cloudy. In Philly, there’s a slight chance of rain in the morning, while at the Shore, there’s a chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will take a dramatic dip, with highs in the upper 60s.

