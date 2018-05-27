3 dead, 1 critical in fiery car crash in Philadelphia

'You're not allowed … to hit me like that': Video shows Wildwood cop punching woman on beach

Three people are dead and one is in critical condition after a fiery car crash in Philadelphia’s Feltonville section early Sunday morning, according to a police report.

A 2009 gray Honda Accord headed south on Whitaker Avenue hit another vehicle and caught fire. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found three dead in the Honda: two 22-year-old men and one woman. No other information about them was made available.

The driver of the other vehicle was sent to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests were made.