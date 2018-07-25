Feds meet with Montco residents on water contamination at bases

Laura McCrystal covers everything about taxes, government revenue, and how such policies impact people in Philadelphia and beyond. She previously covered news in Montgomery County, including Bill Cosby's trial.

One hand on the wheel, one on the phone: Still legal while driving in Pa.

One hand on the wheel, one on the phone: Still legal while driving in Pa. Jul 6

Justine McDaniel covers vices on the policy and solutions team, writing about topics such as gambling, liquor control, marijuana legalization, and opioid policy.

Residents and local officials had one major message for the Environmental Protection Agency at a Montgomery County meeting Wednesday: Do more to help communities like theirs dealing with tainted water and to develop regulations for the chemicals that polluted their towns — and don’t make them pay for it.

Hundreds of residents and officials attended the daylong meeting convened by the EPA in Horsham — part of a summer tour to visit communities across the country affected by water contamination from chemicals used on military bases and elsewhere.

“People will continue to question the safety of their water if we don’t do this at the national level,” Lisa Daniels of the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection told the federal officials.

Firefighting foams used for years on former military bases in the area potentially tainted the drinking water for as many as 70,000 residents in Horsham, Warminster, and Warrington townships — and similar reviews are underway near hundreds of current and former military sites nationwide.

Wednesday’s meeting came weeks after the release of a new analysis suggesting that the chemicals, known as PFAS, are potentially more hazardous to humans than the government has previously indicated.

People are also, and more commonly, exposed to the chemicals through consumer products. The PFAS class of chemicals is complex, largely unstudied, and vast — containing between 3,500 and 4,500 chemicals, officials said — which makes the cleanup tasks even more challenging.

Officials and residents asked the EPA to set an enforceable drinking water standard for the chemicals — one that is more restrictive than its current advisory level and would allow communities to seek funding for remediation.

<< READ MORE: Nearly 400 military bases must be tested for tainted water >>

And though the meeting at the Hatboro Horsham High School was largely civil, some of the 100 or so attendees also expressed frustration over the pace of the response.

Four years after the water contamination was discovered, some residents with tainted private wells are still waiting for hookups to public water and drinking bottled water supplied by the military.

“Alarm bells went off in 2014. This is 2018,” said Tim Hagey, general manager of Warminster Township’s public water system. “We need deadlines.”

Local officials said their own efforts to clean up their water and reassure residents has come at a cost to taxpayers — but was swifter than the federal government’s response.

“Treat us like you would treat your family,” Greg Schuster, Warminster Township manager, told the EPA officials. “Treat us like you were at the local level and you knew if you didn’t solve the problem or help someone out, they were going to come knocking on your door.”

Horsham Township Manager Bill Walker had a firm message that drew applause from the audience: When it comes to removing the chemicals from their drinking water, he said, “citizens should not bear any cost.”

State environmental officials from the mid-Atlantic region also told federal officials that they need more guidance and help — especially as states learn of new instances of PFA water contamination while struggling with already limited budgets.

“Our resources are stretched thin,” said John Grace, chief of Maryland’s state Department of the Environment. “And to tackle a problem like PFAs is going to require more resources.”

The EPA detailed a plan to address various issues caused by the contamination, including a lack of knowledge about the PFAS chemical class, toxicity and human health, drinking water treatment technology, clean-up of contaminated sites, disposal of contaminated materials, and understanding how people become exposed. Officials also said they are developing ways to assist states and communities dealing with contamination.

“We’re trying to develop data and tools people… can use to make actual decisions about managing risk,” said Andy Gillespie, an associate director in the EPA Office of Research and Development.

The EPA committed at its national summit in May to create a “PFAS management plan” by the end of the year. Officials said they are beginning the processes required to list PFAS as a hazardous substance, evaluate creating an enforceable guideline for the safe level of PFOA and PFOS, develop groundwater cleanup recommendations, and develop toxicity values for two newer types of PFAS.

In local communities, officials have ignored the EPA’s advisory level of 70 parts per trillion for drinking water and aimed to get their drinking water as close to zero as possible, using a non-detect standard instead. In an interview, EPA officials said they would continue watching scientific developments but stood by their level.

“We are very confident in the value we have that supports the 70 ppt,” said Peter Grevatt, director of EPA’s Office of Ground Water and Drinking Water. “And that said, we’re going to continue to work very closely with ATSDR and others to make sure we’ve got the best science underlying what we have.”

The ATSDR will soon be launching a study that will examine exposure in eight communities near current or former military bases, funded by $10 million coming from the Department of Defense.

Military officials were also authorized in the defense authorization act passed by Congress Monday and yet to be signed by the president to begin an assessment of health effects on veterans. The Defense Department plans to work with the Department of Veterans Affairs, said Maureen Sullivan, an assistant director at the Department of Defense.

Community members speaking Wednesday also detailed high financial and medical costs for families in the area and implored the EPA to take more aggressive action.

“We have a big problem that needs a unified approach from our government agencies,” said Joanne Stanton, a local resident and member of the National PFAS Coalition. “Every community across the country needs a consistent and coordinated action plan…. We ask you to act now and please make public health your number-one priority.”