Live blog: Philly hosts Families Belong Together protest aimed at Trump's immigration policy

People gather for a protest against the Trump administration’s separation and detention of immigrant families at Logan Square in Philadelphia on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Similar protests were held elsewhere across the country Saturday.

Philadelphia, along with more than 600 cities across the United States and world, is hosting a Families Belong Together protest Saturday to rally against the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The protest is taking place at Logan Circle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thousands have shown up to the rally, according to Inquirer/Daily News reporter Jeff Gammage.

Children’s clothes, hung at End Family Detention rally now near Logan Circle. Crowd has grown to about 3,000. People holding up in the heat. @PhillyInquirer @phillydotcom @FarFarrAway pic.twitter.com/uhLOF7Y0AD — Jeff Gammage (@JeffGammage) June 30, 2018

The initial purpose of the protest was to compel President Trump to end the separation of immigrant families at the U.S. border. After Trump signed an executive order on June 20 abolishing the practice, the demonstration evolved to demand that the U.S. government reunite separated families and work toward immigration reform. According to the Facebook event, speakers will highlight the need for Philadelphia to expand its sanctuary policies, end deportations and shut down nearby detention centers.

“While Donald Trump is in Mar-a-lago we’ll be on the streets of Philly,” said Lee Fishman, an ACLU volunteer. Fishman directed people to Logan Circle from City Hall, where the rally was initially planned before it got too big.

Crowd chants “SHUT DOWN BERKS!” pic.twitter.com/oV3AMgn6ev — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) June 30, 2018

A march that was also planned was canceled due to the hot weather, but the temperatures didn’t deter Sam Goldman from showing up to protest. “We think it’s hot here? It’s hotter on the border in Texas. People risk their lives to be here,” she said as she made signs at LOVE Park with her crew.

Signs against Trump and deportation were raised high in the expanding crowd, and chants of “abolish ICE” and “shut down Berks” rang all across the circle. Berks Detention Center, about 70 miles outside the city, has been a focal point of protests and worry from immigration advocates, who are concerned the center might be used as a model for the Trump administration’s promised expansion of detention centers.

Now speaking is a 13-year-old girl who was in a detention center when she came to US with family. They are now taking sanctuary in a church in Philly – a judge denied asylum. “It’s hard because you can’t go outside to breath, to see other people.” She cries crowd, cheers her on. pic.twitter.com/tMTqut1pkp — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) June 30, 2018

Not all speakers at the rally were adults. A 13-year-old girl stepped up to the mic to speak about her detention center experience when she came to the U.S. with her family. “It’s hard because you can’t go outside to breathe, to see other people,” she cried. The teenager and her family are now taking sanctuary in a church in the city because a judge denied asylum.

