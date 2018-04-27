Judge: No lockouts Monday at West Philly apartments up for sale

The Fed: No sign of homeowners getting pushed from gentrifying neighborhoods

Admiral Court Apartments and the neighboring Dorsett Court Apartments are being sold and tenants were told they needed to be out by April 30. An injunction granted Friday will prevent owners from locking the doors Monday.

Residents of two West Philadelphia apartment buildings, given 21 days to leave their homes, cannot be locked out Monday, a judge ruled.

About 70 tenants received notices April 9 demanding they leave Dorsett Court and Admiral Court by April 30. The letters said the city was shutting the residences and that the doors would be locked and utilities shut off. The city said this week that it gave no such order.

The owner of the property, Phillip Pulley of SBG Management, is selling the buildings. An attorney for SBG Management, Donna Ross, would not say who the buyer is or what will become of the buildings. SBG has been helping to relocate some of the tenants.

Community Legal Services filed an injunction on behalf of four residents after learning of the eviction threats, which they called illegal. The property owner did not give ample time, file legal eviction paperwork with the court and has not had a rental license since 2015, CLS argued.

The order by Common Pleas Judge Abbe Fletman says “defendants are not permitted to evict plaintiffs, shut off the utilities or otherwise interfere with the possession and quiet enjoyment of the premises … until further order of the court.”

Fatoumata Gamby, who lives in an Admiral Court apartment with her three children, learned the news from a reporter on Friday. “I’m just relieved I’m not coming home to a locked door on Monday,” she said. “This will give us some time to breathe and to hopefully get something.”

It’s unclear when residents may need to move out, but a first court date isn’t scheduled until May 24.

While the intervention buys tenants more time, it could still mean the displacement of several dozen families from the neighborhood, where property values are rising and affordable housing options are becoming more limited.

Gamby said the building has a lot of families with kids who go to Henry C. Lea Elementary School next door, as well as West Philadelphia High School two blocks away.

A rally is planned for Monday at 4 p.m. at the apartment buildings.