Escaped inmate from South Jersey arrested in Baltimore; father charged with aiding him

An inmate who police said escaped from the custody of Cumberland County Department of Corrections officers Friday was arrested Saturday in Baltimore and his father was charged with aiding in his getaway.

New Jersey State Police announced Sunday morning that David Riley, 34, of Bridgeton, Cumberland County, was apprehended by U.S. Marshals at a bus terminal in Baltimore and was being held in a city detention center awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

Investigators said Riley’s father, David Carty, 58, also of Bridgeton, drove his son to Baltimore and bought him a bus ticket to Atlanta. State police arrested Carty at a motel in Vineland, and he was charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction of justice, and aiding another in an escape. As of Sunday morning, Carty was being held at Cumberland County Jail and awaiting a bail hearing.

Police said Friday that Riley escaped from custody shortly before 10:30 a.m., fleeing on foot and without handcuffs near Cornwell Drive and Old Deerfield Pike in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County. He was considered armed and dangerous. Information on why Riley has been in jail was not immediately available Sunday.