Retired Erie bishop named one of the petitioners challenging clergy sex-abuse report

The former leader of the Catholic Church in Erie is one of the previously unnamed clergy who petitioned the state Supreme Court to limit or block the release of a scathing report on clergy sex abuse that identifies or implicates them, according to a new court filing

The filing and a statement from Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the petitioner, Bishop Emeritus Donald Trautman, asked to withdraw his challenge after an agreement with prosecutors that several general criticisms of bishops in the report did not refer specifically to him. The court on Friday granted his request to withdraw his petition.

Trautman, now retired, headed the Erie diocese from 1990 to 2012. He marks the first clergy member to be publicly identified as one of the nearly two dozen who have appealed to the state Supreme Court on the issue.

The petitioners have been challenging the report, which remains sealed, contending the allegations were false and that it violates the Pennsylvania constitution’s guarantee of the right to a good reputation. The Supreme Court has authorized the release of a redacted report later this month, with references to the petitioners removed pending hearings into their claims.

The report is expected to scrutinize the performance of bishops in how they handled allegations of abuse against the priests they supervised.

“Bishop Donald Trautman withdrew his appeal, paving the way for the voices of victims from the Erie Diocese to be heard and not subject to redaction,” Shapiro said in a statement. “This was the right decision and should serve as a model for others who continue to fight the release of the report.”

This story will be updated.