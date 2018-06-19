Why this comic book superhero - a Puerto Rican woman exploring the island's history - isn't just about hurricane relief

Lucca Petrecca, 11, of Princeton reads the comic book “Ricanstruction,” which author Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez just signed at Taller Puertorriqueno in Phila., Pa. on June 16, 2018.

Yanez Perez remembers the moment a year ago when she first saw a copy of La Borinqueña, a comic book with an Afro-Latina Puerto Rican woman as its superhero:

“I freaked out. I screamed. I cried. For the first time, I could actually relate to a character who is being idolized.”

So, Perez of Philadelphia was eager to meet Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez, the New York creator of La Borinqueña who came to Taller Puertorriqueño last weekend to talk about Ricanstruction: Reminiscing & Rebuilding Puerto Rico, an anthology his company SomosArte published last month, with proceeds going to support relief efforts on the island after Hurricane Maria and Irma hit in September.

“The whole purpose of this project is not only to raise money and awareness, but to give the people on the island hope,” he said at the North Philadelphia arts center known as El Corazón Cultural del Barrio.

While much of the electric power has been restored, the hurricane’s severe impact on Puerto Rico’s infrastructure remains almost a year later on an island with a poverty rate near 50 percent. And last month, only days after Ricanstruction debuted, a Harvard study published in the New England Journal of Medicine estimated as many as 4,645 deaths could be linked to Maria and its aftermath. As hurricane season starts again, its residents live in fear of another storm, said Taller’s executive director Carmen Febo San Miguel, whose three sisters are on the island.

In Ricanstruction — in which Miranda-Rodriguez worked with more than 100 other comic book artists and celebrities, including Rosario Dawson, Rubén Blades, Reginald Hudlin and Greg Pak — La Borinqueña, the heroine created in 2016, is joined by Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Green Lantern in the 67 stories that focus on the past, present and future of Puerto Rico. One story, for example, has the bold, glasses-wearing mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, who sparred with Trump, as the first Latina president of the United States. (The anthology is a collaboration with DC Comics, which gave SomosArte permission to use the iconic characters.)

While the anthology’s mission is to raise money, it became clear at the Philadelphia gathering of about 100 that La Borinqueña’s cultural and historical impact couldn’t be underestimated.

—

It was not just the idea that a Puerto Rican woman was a superhero but that Miranda-Rodriguez, who grew up in New York, had woven into his stories the history, political and ancient lure of the island.

In the first La Borinqueña, readers follow along as Marisol, the 20-year-old environmental studies major from Columbia University, travels to Puerto Rico for a semester. She explores the caves on the island and find five crystals that later give her superhero powers.

In that first book, Marisol, fortuitously as it turns out — it was released nine months before Maria hit — has to deal with a major hurricane.

A second La Borinqueña came out last week, and all three comic books deal with the island’s history, and how its residents still feel like “second-class citizens” 120 years after the U.S. took over. Federal laws such as the Jones Act, which gave U.S. citizenship to anyone born in Puerto Rico since 1989, also requires every ship that delivers supplies to Puerto Rico be delivered on American ships, which inevitably translates to very expensive imports: Cars, for example, cost 40 percent more in Puerto Rico than in the States, CNN reported.

For Perez, Miranda-Rodriguez’s work offers an opportunity to talk about all this.

“He’s opened up a platform to speak about everything that’s going on in Puerto Rico,” she said, noting that Puerto Ricans in Philadelphia have long been associated with poverty, and never with uplifting images. “People forget that Puerto Rico means Rich Port. It was a huge asset to the economic wealth of America.”

But it’s the character of La Borinqueña, whose costume is Puerto Rico’s original flag with a white star and light-blue background, that Perez first fell in love with.

“Growing up, we had Barbie dolls,” Perez said. “There were black dolls and white dolls. But I never had a doll with tan skin and curly hair. I never had a doll that looked like me. For the first time … someone of importance being highlighted who resembled me or resembled people I knew.”

And why is Marisol Afro-Latina? Melvina King of Plymouth Meeting wanted to know. She identifies herself as West African because her parents were born in Liberia.

“I wanted her to be Afro-Latina because, quite often, mainstream media perpetuates an image that Latinos are all homogenous,” he said. “We are an ethnic group, not a race, and we can also be of African and Asian heritage … When I looked at my own family, my own family is very diverse, from very white to very black. That’s just organic to who we are as a family.”

Thomas Delfi, who brought to Philly last year the first Nerdtino Expo, a Latin comic book festival, said Latin American history is ripe for storytelling, which Miranda-Rodriguez cultivates in La Borinqueña. The myths of the Aztecs and Mayans, he said, “make ‘Lord of the Rings’ pale in comparison.”

As for Puerto Rico’s current crisis, “It’s a terrible time to be alive, but a great time to create,” Delfi said. “We are in a terrible situation as a culture, but it’s a great time to stop and build something really bigger than yourself.”