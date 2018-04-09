Sexual abuse in drum and bugle corps: Do you have a story?

Members of the Cadets, an elite drum corps based in Allentown, Pa. practice in 2014.

Acclaimed drum and bugle corps director George Hopkins resigned last week after the Inquirer and Daily News published an investigation in which nine women accused him of sexual harassment or assault.

Hundreds of drum corps fans have since responded on social media and by reaching out to reporter Tricia L. Nadolny. Some have shared their own stories of having been sexually abused while members of a drum corps.

Do you have a similar story from your time participating in drum corps to share? Or do you have a tip you think we should follow? We would like to hear from you.

You can reach Nadolny at tnadolny@phillynews.com or through this form. She will be the only person to view these responses, and your story would not be used in an article without your permission.