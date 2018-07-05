Woman, 25, charged in West Philly hit-and-run that killed 5-year-old boy

Xavier Moy, 5, was killed by a hit-and-run driver Friday afternoon in the 5000 block of Irving Street in West Philadelphia.

A 25-year-old woman was charged with vehicular homicide Thursday in a hit-and-run collision that killed a 5-year-old boy near his West Philadelphia home last month.

Anissa Thompson of West Philadelphia turned herself in at the Ninth Police District headquarters in Spring Garden, nearly two weeks after the crash June 22 on the 5000 block of Irving Street that killed Xavier Moy, who lived on the block. Thompson lives nearby on 50th Street near Walnut, police said.

Thompson also was charged with involuntary manslaughter and fleeing the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said it would seek $500,000 bail at a hearing later Thursday, due to the seriousness of the crime.

But Center City lawyer Thomas Kenny, who brought Thompson to the station after a warrant was issued for her arrest, said Thompson had cooperated with police, has no criminal record, and is not a flight risk. “We believe she’s going to be vindicated from this,” he said.

Kenny said there are “significant issues in the case that bode well” for her. He declined to elaborate.

In the days following the hit-and-run, police began investigating a car in connection with the crash that was brought to the 26th Police District headquarters in Fishtown, but as of Thursday police had not said whether it is the car that struck the boy.

Lashay Payne, a neighbor who tried to revive Xavier after he was hit, described him as a “sweet” boy who was always excited to talk to her when she would walk past his home.

In Pennsylvania, a fatal hit-and-run is a second-class felony and the minimum penalty is three years in state prison and a $2,500 fine.