Decision on Boys and Girls Club in Germantown delayed

FILE – The Boys and Girls Clubs of Philadelphia want to demolish this 1898 building in Germantown designed by Mantle Fielding to make way for an ice hockey rink and new rec center.

The Philadelphia Historical Commission on Friday gave neighborhood groups and the attorney for the Boys and Girls Club of Germantown 90 days to work out an agreement over whether the 1898 building should receive historic designation.

Jerry Goodman, an attorney for the club, said it had agreed in February to renovate and adapt the existing building only if the neighbors agreed to withdraw their request for historic designation, which he said would restrict uses of the property at 23 W. Penn St., and add costs. Commission Chairman Robert P. Thomas noted that with designation on the city register often come tax credits and grants.

Neighbors said the original plan for an ice-skating rink would create traffic hazards on Penn Street, a one-way residential street. There were also concerns development would take away much of the green space used by neighborhood soccer teams and Germantown Friends School.

>> READ MORE: Pastors rail against historic tag for Germantown Boys & Girls Club