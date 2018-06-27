Watch Jon Dorenbos get an Eagles Super Bowl ring - and learn how you can win your own

Caught in political-civility debate, Pa. bakery shares name with one that refused Joe Biden

Caught in political-civility debate, Pa. bakery shares name with one that refused Joe Biden Jun 27

The Crumb and Get It store front in Hanover, Pa.

A bakery in central Pennsylvania wants to send a clear message: It has never refused Joe Biden service, and please stop suggesting so on Facebook.

Lainie Byers of East Berlin, who just opened her business, Crumb and Get It, in April, was confused when she received messages Wednesday about the former vice president, the Red Hen and her store.

“All of a sudden I got slammed with all these crazy messages about not serving Joe Biden, and too bad for you, and I was like, what is going on?” she said.

Byers’ shop shares the same name of a bakery in Virginia, whose owner, Chris McMurray, was widely praised by conservatives after refusing service to Biden in 2012. Paul Ryan, running alongside then-presidential candidate Mitt Romney, even brought McMurray on stage during a rally in Roanoke.

The bakery owner said he turned down a request from Biden’s team to stop by as the vice president wrapped up a tour of southern Virginia.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime, but essentially I said, ‘No offense to you or the campaign but I just decline you guys coming in here,'” McMurray told WDBJ7 at the time.

The story of the refused has recently been revived into the national conversation after White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant called the Red Hen last Friday because of her work for President Trump. Conservatives, including Trump, have been critical of that business owner. On Twitter, the president called the restaurant “dirty.”

That time in 2012 when Vice President Joe Biden was refused service and Republicans hailed that business owner as a hero.pic.twitter.com/0CvUfFmVQ4 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 27, 2018

Over the past day or so, Byers has received about 14 messages and reviews, mostly on Facebook, bashing the business. A volunteer social media staffer has been quick to delete and report the irrelevant comments that ranged from “ugh” to “you’re getting what you deserve.”

“Does God judge those who eat cookies ..methinks not !!!” read one comment, captured in a screenshot.

“You just wanted to make a political statement and when another business did the same you proved that you’re nothing but petty and selfish by not speaking out,” read another.

Byers, concerned about how the negative comments and reviews would effect her brand-new business, posted on Facebook Wednesday to clarify the misunderstanding.

“I’m in the square of Hanover,” she said in a phone interview. “And I’m certain Joe Biden hasn’t been here.”

Crumb and Get It isn’t the only business to be unfairly caught in the political crossfire. Over the past week, restaurants that share the name “Red Hen” across the country, including one in Swedesboro, N.J., have been hit with negative comments from people who didn’t bother to do basic research.

The last thing Byers wants to do is to stir up controversy.

“I think politics are pretty private so as a business owner, I keep my political view private,” she said.

For her, it boils down to an unfortunate coincidence — one that may have been avoided if she had heard about the 2012 incident.

“I don’t think I would have named it Crumb and Get It to be honest,” she laughed. “I love the name … [but it’s] bad business.”