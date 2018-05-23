Teen arrested in Easter Sunday shooting on South Street that killed Boys' Latin sophomore

'Jealous' bloodshed: Woman pregnant with twins is shot on her wedding day, her father is critically injured

Zahmir White, 18, is now in custody for the Easter Sunday shooting on South Street that killed a Boys’ Latin sophomore.

Police on Wednesday arrested an 18-year-old man wanted in an Easter Sunday shooting on South Street that killed a 16-year-old Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia Charter School sophomore.

Zahmir White, 18, is in custody in the death of William Bethel IV, who was shot about 5:50 p.m. April 1 on the south sidewalk of the 800 block of South Street in Bella Vista, Homicide Capt. John Ryan said. Bethel died two days later at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

After receiving a tip that White was hiding out at a relative’s home on the 400 block of North Wilton Street, near 52nd and Parrish Streets in West Philadelphia, detectives with the homicide unit’s fugitive squad went to the home about 6 a.m. Wednesday and “locked him up,” Ryan said.

White is expected to be processed Wednesday on charges of murder and gun offenses. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney.

White, nicknamed “Pikachu,” lived on the 900 block of South Fifth Street in Queen Village. Police had been seeking his whereabouts and said his family had not been cooperative.

Ryan previously said that the shooting stemmed from “some kind of small fight or argument between two groups” who happened to see each other on South Street that day. The dispute was about a woman, Ryan said, without elaborating. “Words got exchanged. One teen shot another,” he said.

Bethel, of Roxborough, previously lived in South Philadelphia and still had friends there. Boys’ Latin, in West Philadelphia, has described Bethel as a scholar-athlete who was on the honor roll and participated in boxing, football, and basketball.

He was part of the school’s inaugural middle-school class that started in fall 2013. “Bill was loved and respected by his peers and teachers,” the school said in an announcement. “He was full of kindness and had a magnetic spirit. He was a leader with a warm heart and gentle smile.”