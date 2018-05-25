Woman sought in SW Philly double shooting

Yasmine Wilkerson, 25, is wanted in connection with a double shooting Sunday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police on Friday asked for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Yasmine Wilkerson, who is wanted for her alleged involvement in a double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

An argument led to the shooting Sunday night in the 5800 block of Hadfield Street. A 23-year-old woman, who is five months pregnant, was shot in her left hip and inner thigh, and a 74-year-old man, identified by neighbors as Fred Waring, was shot in her left arm, left knee, lower left abdomen, and buttocks.

Two unidentified males also are being sought in connection with the shooting.

Wilkerson’s last known address was in the 4500 block of North Hicks Street in Logan. She is the ex-wife of the 23-year-old woman’s new husband. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black and purple workout pants.

Anyone with information about Wilkerson or the unidentified males can contact Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183.