Woman is shot 9 times in double shooting in South Philly

A 42-year-old woman was in critical condition Friday after she was shot nine times Thursday night in a double shooting in South Philadelphia, police said.

Officers found the woman about 9 p.m. at Broad and Catharine Streets with gunshot wounds to her right leg and chest. Police took her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

In the same incident, a 26-year-old woman also was shot, suffering a graze wound to her head, police said Friday. The younger woman was taken by private vehicle to Pennsylvania Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said. The names of the two women were not released.

Police said the shooter or shooters drove off in a gold Buick. No arrests were reported, and no motive for the shootings was released.