Woman in critical condition after triple shooting in North Philly

A triple shooting Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia left a 21-year-old woman in critical condition, police said.

The shooting occurred outdoors about 2:10 p.m. at 15th and Clearfield Streets. The woman, who was shot once in the chest, was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital.

A 28-year-old man was taken by police to Temple with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He was listed in stable condition. A 26-year-old man was shot in the left foot. He was taken by private vehicle to Temple and was listed in stable condition. Police reported no arrests or motive.