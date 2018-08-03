Person of interest detained after woman found dead in Montgomery County parking lot

Is 'Embrace the Target' the Eagles' new catchphrase?

A woman was found dead in a Montgomery County parking lot early Friday morning, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office.

Whitemarsh Township Police responded to a reported stabbing around 2:30 a.m. where they found the woman’s body in the rear parking lot of Vector Security along Campus Drive near Butler Pike.

A person of interest was detained, the district attorney’s office said in a news release. The office said there was no threat to the public. Prosecutors didn’t disclose any further information about the person of interest.

An investigation into the apparent homicide is being conducted by the district attorney’s office and the Whitemarsh police. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information can call police at 610-825-6530.