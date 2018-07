An 82-year-old woman was victimized in a home invasion Thursday night in West Philadelphia, police said.

The woman was at home in the 6000 block of Sansom Street in her bedroom around 8:40 p.m. when two men kicked in the back door, police said.

The males attempted to sexually assault the woman, police said. They took a cellphone, $160 cash, and a keyboard, and then fled out the back door.

Police reported no arrests.