A 23-year-old woman was shot to death late Wednesday afternoon in North Philadelphia, police said.

The victim was shot in the head about 5:15 p.m. inside a property in the 1500 block of West Oakdale Street. She was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police reported no suspects or motive.