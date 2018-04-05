Boys' Latin student, 16, dies after Easter shooting on South Street

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

William Bethel, a Boys’ Latin sophomore, died Tuesday night after he was shot on Easter Sunday on the 800 block of South Street.

A teenager who was shot Easter Sunday on South Street during an argument between two groups of youths has died, police said Thursday.

The victim was identified by police as William Bethel, 16, of Roxborough. About 5:55 p.m. Sunday, officers who responded to the 800 block of South Street, in Bella Vista, for a report of gunshots found Bethel outside with a gunshot wound to the left pelvis and took him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, police said.

He died two days later, at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Bethel was a sophomore at Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia Charter School, according to an announcement by the West Philadelphia school.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we share the news of the tragic passing of William Bethel,” the school said.

Police Homicide Capt. John Ryan said Thursday that Bethel had never been arrested and comes from a good family. There was “some kind of small fight or argument between two groups of people,” on the south sidewalk involving about four teenage boys on each side, he said.

Ryan said the argument apparently stemmed from a South Philadelphia neighborhood feud between the groups. Bethel had friends in South Philly, he said.

The argument was unrelated to Bethel’s school, Ryan said.

“One side’s armed and doing something stupid, and it speaks to the gun issue in society,” the homicide captain said, calling Bethel’s death “senseless.”

Police had not recovered a gun or made an arrest as of noon Thursday, but Ryan said homicide detectives were “making progress” on the investigation.

Boys’ Latin, which is closed this week for spring break, opened its high school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday for students to mourn.

“Bill was loved and respected by his peers and teachers,” the school’s announcement of his death said. “He was full of kindness and had a magnetic spirit. He was a leader with a warm heart and gentle smile.”

Bethel was “a scholar athlete” who was on the honor roll and participated in boxing, football, and basketball, the school said.