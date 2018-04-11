Suspect, 18, sought in Easter South Street shooting that killed Boys' Latin sophomore

Bucks DA: 'Only darkness' in face of cousin charged with stabbing 14-year-old girl 80 times

Bucks DA: 'Only darkness' in face of cousin charged with stabbing 14-year-old girl 80 times Apr 6

How the 12-year-old Northeast Philly boy ended up toting an assault-style rifle

How the 12-year-old Northeast Philly boy ended up toting an assault-style rifle Apr 10

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

An 18-year-old Queen Village man is being sought by police in the Easter shooting on South Street that killed a 16-year-old sophomore at Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia High School.

Homicide Capt. John Ryan on Wednesday identified the suspect as Zahmir White, whose last known address was on the 900 block of South Fifth Street.

William Bethel IV was shot on the south sidewalk of the 800 block of South, in Bella Vista, about 5:55 p.m. April 1 during “a foolish argument between kids,” Ryan said.

Bethel died two days later at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

The argument stemmed from a dispute related to a woman, said Ryan. “Words got exchanged. One teen shot another,” he said, without elaborating.

White, nicknamed “Pikachu,” is known to frequent South Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia, and Upper Darby, said Ryan. He said White’s family has not been cooperative with police.

Bethel, of Roxborough, previously lived in South Philadelphia, Ryan said. The 9mm semiautomatic handgun used to shoot him has not been recovered.

The West Philadelphia-based Boys’ Latin has described Bethel as a scholar-athlete who was on the honor roll and participated in boxing, football, and basketball.

Anyone who knows of White’s whereabouts is asked to call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS (8477) or the police homicide unit at 215-686-3334.