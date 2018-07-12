1 dead, 6 shot in just more than an hour in Philly

The 5200 hundred block of Rodman Street, in West Philadelphia, where multiple gunshots were fired early Thursday. Six individuals were shot and one was killed in Philadelphia in a little more than an hour.

In the span of a little more than one hour in Philadelphia, six people were wounded in shootings and a man was killed in a robbery.

Thus far no arrests have been made in relation to any of the incidents, which occurred early Thursday morning. All but one happened in various sections of West Philadelphia.

The person killed — a man in his 60s —was the victim of a robbery at Wyalusing and Lancaster Avenues in the Mill Creek area, Philadelphia police said. The man was punched in the attack and fatally hit his head on the concrete.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead by a medic at 2:46 a.m., police said.

Police are searching for the killer.

Earlier, a man was wounded by gunfire in West Oak Lane, while five people were wounded in a triple shooting and a double shooting in West Philadelphia.

The first shooting occurred around 2:05 a.m. on the 6500 block of Wyncote Avenue in West Oak Lane. When officers arrived at the scene, police found five shell casings. They later discovered that a 22-year-old man who had been shot twice in the chest had been transported via private vehicle to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

About 15 minutes later three victims, two of whom are teenagers, were injured in a shooting at 2:20 a.m. on the 6000 block of Spruce Street.

Two 18-year-old male victims were each shot in the leg and taken to Mercy Hospital in stable condition. A man in his 20s was was shot in the abdomen and brought to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police are also investigating a double shooting in which an elderly man was wounded when a gunman fired at five bullets into front window from the porch of a house on the 5200 block of Rodman Street shortly after 3:15 a.m.

A 95-year-old man was shot in his armpit and taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition. A 33-year-old man was shot in his chest and arm and was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.