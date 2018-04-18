West Chester murder suspects arrested in Philadelphia

Police on the hunt for two gunmen after murder at West Chester club

Police on the hunt for two gunmen after murder at West Chester club Apr 12

The two men who authorities say shot and killed a fellow patron inside a West Chester club last week were captured Tuesday night in Philadelphia, officials said Wednesday.

On April 10, Tyrell Jacobs, 23, and Tim “TJ” Jacobs, 24, fled the Star Social Club after gunning down Eric Brown during an argument inside the establishment on the 200 block of East Market Street, authorities said.

Over the past week, the U.S. Marshals Service, the West Chester Police Department, and Chester County detectives have been pursing the pair, who are believed to be half-brothers, and almost captured them multiple times, according to authorities.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Tyrell and TJ Jacobs were arrested at a residence on the unit block of North Robinson Street in West Philadelphia. TJ Jacobs had a gun on him at the time, authorities said.

Both men were set to be arraigned Wednesday in Chester County. Charged with first-degree murder, they will be held without bail.

“This was a senseless act of murder,” West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn said in a statement, “and we will continue to investigate the incident and pursue justice for the victim and his family.”

On surveillance footage from inside the Star Social Club, the suspects are seen arguing with Brown, 26, just moments after he arrived, authorities said. They punched him multiple times and, after Brown reacted, they chased him around the club and into a back room. As TJ Jacobs stood at the door with a gun, authorities said Tyrell Jacobs killed Brown with a single shot to the chest. According to authorities, Brown had been unarmed.