Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

The Wawa store at Broad and Walnut streets in Center City.

A man was stabbed Thursday morning inside a Center City Wawa, police said.

The victim. who was stabbed in the chest, was taken in stable condition to Jefferson University Hospital, police said.

The attack occurred about 6 a.m. in the Wawa at South Broad and Walnut streets, police said. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are under investigation.

Police are looking for one male suspect, who fled on foot.