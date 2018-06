Two men were in critical condition after being shot Wednesday evening in North Philadelphia, police said.

The double shooting occurred just before 6:55 p.m. in the 2300 block of North 15th Street. Police took a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks to Temple University Hospital, and an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back was taken by private vehicle to Temple.

Police reported no arrests or motive.