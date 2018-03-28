Trial delay outrages family of slain Sgt. Robert Wilson III

Here are the 29 Philly cops on the DA's 'Do Not Call' list

Here are the 29 Philly cops on the DA's 'Do Not Call' list Mar 6

Shaki’ra Wilson-Burroughs, sister of the late Sgt.Robert Wilson, and Constance Wilson, grandmother, front, at their home in Cobbs Creek, Philadelphia. Thursday, March 22, 2018. JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer

Relatives of slain Sgt. Robert Wilson III said Wednesday that they are outraged at the way Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has handled the prosecution of Wilson’s accused killers and called for the Attorney General’s Office to take over the case.

Their frustration boiled over after Common Pleas Judge J. Scott O’Keefe announced that the trial of Carlton Hipps and Ramone Williams, which had been scheduled for April, was being delayed until November because defense attorneys had requested more time to investigate. Prosecutors did not oppose the request. Neither side specified why the additional time was needed.

Wilson’s family said there was “no reason” for Krasner’s office to agree with defense attorneys on an extension just weeks before trial — and they questioned whether Krasner could be objective in handling the case given his relationship with Michael Coard, an attorney for Hipps. Coard was a key ally of Krasner’s during the campaign and served on Krasner’s transition team.

“It’s appalling what they’re doing,” Shaki’ra Wilson-Burroughs said outside the Criminal Justice Center while surrounded by her family. “What else is needed for [Wilson] to get justice?”

Krasner’s office issued a statement Wednesday saying that it “is committed to fighting for justice in the horrific murder of Sgt. Wilson. DA Krasner, who already met with some members of Sgt. Wilson’s family, understands their trauma and continues to extend his support and condolences during this difficult time. We also continue to reach out to other members of his family, including the mothers of his children. As of today, the office is continuing to review the case through the office’s Homicide Sentencing Committee. It remains a death penalty case at this time.”

The office added that Coard “was a volunteer member of DA Krasner’s transition team, along with scores of other lawyers, academics, elected officials, and community leaders. The transition team included many different perspectives and Mr. Coard was simply one voice among many. Larry has not spoken to Mr. Coard about this case or any other criminal cases since becoming District Attorney. Mr. Coard has no formal or informal role in the DA’s Office. Our prosecutors will continue to operate in an independent and ethical manner on all cases.”

Police Commissioner Richard Ross, who attended the hearing, said he understood the family’s disappointment over the postponement. Wilson was shot dead in 2015 at a GameStop in North Philadelphia during a robbery attempt. His actions were described by the mayor and former commissioner as heroic.

“They’re visibly upset, for good reason,” Ross said. “I can’t imagine how frustrating this must be.”

John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, who also attended, called the trial’s delay “a disgrace.” He said the union was exploring whether it could take action to seek to have the case prosecuted by another office.

Left unsaid at Wednesday’s hearing was whether Krasner’s office will continue seeking the death penalty against Hipps and Williams, who are brothers. Krasner said on the campaign trail that he would never seek capital punishment, but has yet to announce a decision in this case, which has contributed to the frustration of Wilson’s relatives. They, along with McNesby and Ross, believe the accused gunmen should be tried in a capital case.

Staff writer Julie Shaw contributed to this article.