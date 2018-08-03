One killed, two wounded in Kensington shooting

A teenager was killed and two people were wounded Friday afternoon in a street shooting in the Harrowgate section of Kensington, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened about 4:15 p.m. on the 3400 block of H Street, police said.

Responding officers took a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the back to Temple University Hospital, where he was admitted in “extremely critical” condition. He was pronounced dead just before 7 p.m.

Medics took the other victims — a man in his 20s who had been shot in the stomach and was in critical condition, and a woman in her 20s who had gunshot wounds to her right thigh and left calf — to Temple. The woman was listed in stable condition.

Initial reports indicated that at least two firearms were used in what might have been a drive-by shooting in which more than 20 shots were fired.