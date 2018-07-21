Three men stabbed in Old City early Saturday

Aubrey Whelan is a staff writer assigned to the enterprise team. Since joining the Inquirer in 2012, she has covered crime in Philadelphia and everything in Chester County.

Three men were stabbed in the street on an Old City block in the early-morning hours Saturday, Philadelphia police said.

Police said they had a “person of interest” in custody and found a weapon on the scene but had not yet charged anyone in the incident, which took place at 2:06 a.m. on the 100 block of South Second Street, a popular bar corridor in Old City.

Police said a 33-year-old man was stabbed in the left shoulder, a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the left arm, shoulder, and cheek, and a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the back of his left arm. All three were taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and were in stable condition, police said. They provided no additional details on the circumstances of the stabbing or the person in custody.