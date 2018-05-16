Temple fraternity ex-president charged with attempted rape

Man charged with vandalizing Israeli flag on Parkway May 16

Shown is the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity house near Temple University in Philadelphia, Monday, April 23, 2018.

The former president of the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity at Temple University has been arrested and charged with attempted rape and statutory sexual assault, court records show.

Ari Goldstein, 21, was arrested Tuesday and also charged with intimidating a victim to make her not report and related offenses.

Bail was set at $2 million on Wednesday at Goldstein’s preliminary hearing.

Goldstein, of Wrightstown Township in Bucks County, was still in custody Wednesday night and did not have a listed attorney, according to the court records.

Last month, Temple University suspended the fraternity amid a campus police investigation of at least two sexual assaults of Temple students.

In a statement to 6ABC, Jonathan Pierce, the fraternity’s media spokesman, said:

“The young man charged was not the chapter president at the time of his arrest. He had been removed as president several weeks ago and the chapter has been suspended by the International Fraternity for nearly a month.

“We are, obviously, deeply troubled by the charges leveled at this young man. We believe in due process but there is clearly no place for this behavior in our organization and, if proven true, I would expect the individual to be permanently expelled from our fraternity.”