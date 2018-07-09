3 teens among weekend shooting victims in Philadelphia

Work to repair broken water main in Center City Philadelphia could take months

Work to repair broken water main in Center City Philadelphia could take months Jul 5

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A file photo of pieces of police crime scene tape in Philadelphia.

Three teenage boys were wounded, one critically, in a pair of shootings over the weekend in Philadelphia, police said.

In the most recent incident, officers heard gunfire about 12:40 a.m. Monday and found a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man who had been riding bicycles wounded on the 2500 block of Tasker Street in Philadelphia, police said.

Both were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where they were reported to be in critical condition.

Police said at least seven shots had been fired, hitting the teen in the stomach, back and left arm and wounding the man in the left hip, left arm, the neck and back.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that the shooter had fired at the two at close range.

Investigators were trying to establish a motive.

> > > READ MORE: Kids and guns: Study finds urban-rural divide that changes with age

In a separate incident, two teens were shot and wounded early Sunday in Frankford.

Police said the gunfire erupted about 5 a.m. Sunday on the 5200 block of Torresdale Avenue.

A 16-year-old boy was hit once in left shoulder and a 13-year-old boy was wounded in the neck, police said.

Both were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where they were reported in stable condition.

Police said the pair were shot while arguing with a man who pulled a gun, firing once and striking both teens with the same bullet.

Investigators recovered a weapon at the scene. Police are looking for the shooter, who appeared to be in his 20s.

The latest shootings bring to at least five the number of teenagers wounded by gunfire in Philadelphia in the past week.