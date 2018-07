Cherry Hill man charged with failing to help heroin OD victim

Cherry Hill man charged with failing to help heroin OD victim Jul 12

An unidentified teen boy was critically wounded in a shooting late Friday afternoon in the city’s West Oak Lane section, police said.

The victim, described as about 16 or 17 years old, was shot twice in the back and three times in the left arm just after 5:05 p.m. in the 1700 block of East Washington Lane.

Responding police officers rushed him to Einstein Medical Center.

No arrests or motive were reported.