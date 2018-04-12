news

Stabbing victim dies after she runs into police station seeking help

by , Staff Writer
An Atlantic City woman who ran into the nearby police headquarters seeking help after being stabbed Wednesday collapsed and later died of her wounds, officials said.

Camera icon Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office
Rollie Ellis is charged with murder and attempted murder in the stabbing of a married couple.

Police said Jennifer Rodriguez, 34, and her husband, Raphy Rodriguez, 34, were both stabbed in their South Iowa Avenue apartment about 6:35 a.m., following a dispute with a guest identified as Rollie Ellis, 28.

Jennifer Rodriguez fled and ran into the Atlantic City Police Department headquarters across the street, bleeding from wounds to the back of her head and neck, and collapsed, authorities said. She was taken to AtlantiCare City Campus, where she died.

Raphy Rodriguez, in the meantime, also escaped and flagged down a patrol car on Iowa Avenue, police said.

Police arrested Ellis, of Pleasantville. She was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and third-degree possession of a weapon, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Raphy Rodriguez was taken to hospital with several stab wounds and is expected to survive, officials said.

