A native of Kent, England, Barbara Laker came to the United States with her family when she was 12. In high school, as Watergate broke, Barbara knew she wanted to be a reporter. She graduated from the University of Missouri Journalism School in 1979. A reporter for more than 30 years, she joined the Daily News in 1993 and has been a general assignment reporter, assistant city editor and investigative reporter. With colleague Wendy Ruderman, she won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for investigative journalism for the series “Tainted Justice,” about a rogue narcotics squad in the Philadelphia Police Department. Laker co-authored the book Busted: A Tale of Corruption and Betrayal in the City of Brotherly Love with Ruderman in 2014.