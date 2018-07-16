Man shot dead at front door in South Philadelphia

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man after answering a knock at the front door of his South Philadelphia home.
The victim, not yet identified, opened the door of his home on the 2000 block of South Norwood Street about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when a man shot him once in the chest at close range, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene.
The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he died, officials said.
The gunman fled north on Norwood Street, Small said.
He said an initial investigation indicated the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument.