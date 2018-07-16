Man shot dead at front door in South Philadelphia

Suspect in fatal stabbing of Philly developer near Rittenhouse Square in custody

Suspect in fatal stabbing of Philly developer near Rittenhouse Square in custody Jul 13

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man after answering a knock at the front door of his South Philadelphia home.

The victim, not yet identified, opened the door of his home on the 2000 block of South Norwood Street about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when a man shot him once in the chest at close range, Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he died, officials said.

The gunman fled north on Norwood Street, Small said.

He said an initial investigation indicated the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument.