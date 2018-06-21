South Jersey man pleads guilty in connection with April Kauffman slaying

James Kauffman (left), an Atlantic City-area doctor, stands outside the house he shared with his wife, April Kauffman (right), who was shot to death.

A Cape May County man pleaded guilty Thursday to a racketeering charge in connection with the shooting death of April Kauffman, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.

Joseph Mulholland, 52, of Villas, pleaded to the second-degree charge before Superior Court Presiding Judge Bernard DeLury. Under his plea agreement, Mulholland could serve a maximum of 10 years in state prison.

Kauffman, a South Jersey radio personality, was killed in 2012. James Kauffman, an endocrinologist who was awaiting trial on charges that he arranged her death, died in January by suicide in a North Jersey jail. He allegedly was involved in a prescription drug-dealing scheme with the Pagans motorcycle gang and hired a hitman to kill his wife because she threatened to tell police.