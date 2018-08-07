2 shot near Temple Health Sciences Center Campus

Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon near Temple University’s Health Sciences Center Campus, police said.
The shooting occurred outdoors just before 4 p.m. near Germantown and West Erie Avenues. A 68-year-old woman was shot once in the left foot, and a 22-year-old man was shot once in the neck and once in the pelvis, police said.
The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital and was in stable condition. The man — who walked to the hospital — was in critical condition, authorities said.
Temple issued an alert about the shooting, but a university spokesperson said it was “a non-Temple-related event.”
TU Alert: Shooting reported at 3500 Germantown Ave at the Health Sciences Center Campus. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding.
— Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 7, 2018