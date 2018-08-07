2 shot near Temple Health Sciences Center Campus

Philadelphia is getting hotter, wetter, and snowier at the same time

Two people were shot Tuesday afternoon near Temple University’s Health Sciences Center Campus, police said.

The shooting occurred outdoors just before 4 p.m. near Germantown and West Erie Avenues. A 68-year-old woman was shot once in the left foot, and a 22-year-old man was shot once in the neck and once in the pelvis, police said.

The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital and was in stable condition. The man — who walked to the hospital — was in critical condition, authorities said.

Temple issued an alert about the shooting, but a university spokesperson said it was “a non-Temple-related event.”