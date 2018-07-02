1 dead, 1 wounded as bullets rip through Southwest Center City neighborhood

Philly braces for what could be a 10-day heat wave; Shore likely to be spared

Bullets ripped through a Southwest Center City neighborhood late Sunday, killing one young man and wounding another, police said.

More than two dozen shots were fired when the gunfire erupted before midnight at 16th and Catharine Streets, police said. Bullets also smashed into at least two cars and into a nearby house, where the residents dived to the ground.

Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his head, torso and arms, and took him to took him to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

An 18-year-old man who had been shot in the leg managed to run more than two blocks to the 700 block of Dorrance Street, where he was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital, police said. He was reported to be in stable condition.

Investigators questioned some witnesses at Police Headquarters and are hoping surveillance cameras in the neighborhood will shed light on the shooting.