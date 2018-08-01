Second arrest made in attack of woman, 82, in her W. Phila. home

Philadelphia police have arrested the second suspect in the sexual assault and robbery of an 82-year-old woman in her West Philadelphia home last month.

Police said Raheem White, 30, of the 1900 block of Carter Road in Folcroft, was arrested Wednesday night and was to be charged in the July 19 attack in the 6000 block of Sansom Street.

On Monday, police charged Darius Johnson, of the first block of Wildwood Avenue in East Lansdowne, with attempted rape, burglary, robbery, simple assault, conspiracy, and related crimes.

Police said about 8 p.m. on July 19, the two men broke into the woman’s home and groped her before leaving with $160 in cash, a cell phone, and a keyboard.