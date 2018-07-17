Rittenhouse Square stabbing victim remembered at packed memorial service

Linda Schellenger speaks at a memorial for her son Sean Schellenger at Radnor High School on Tuesday, July 17, 2017.

Hundreds of people filled the Radnor High School auditorium Tuesday morning for a memorial service honoring Sean Schellenger, a Philadelphia real estate developer fatally stabbed last week near Rittenhouse Square.

“Sean is my hero and always will be,” said his father, Mark Schellenger, a former principal of Radnor High. Sean Schellenger attended Great Valley and Coatesville High Schools and graduated from Coatesville.

Relatives, business partners, and friends delivered remarks describing Schellenger, 37, of Point Breeze, as energetic and outgoing, excited about life, ambitious about his business.

His uncle Jeff Schellenger said: “Sean could make anyone family.”

Mourners filled nearly every seat in the large auditorium, with others standing against the walls and spilling out into the hallway. Few speakers mentioned the incident that claimed Schellenger’s life, which police have described as a spontaneous encounter with an Uber Eats bicycle courier, Michael White, 20, that ended when White stabbed Schellenger during an argument.

But Schellenger’s brother, Justin, concluded his brief remarks by saying: “I have no hate in my heart. I have no malice … because that’s what Sean would want.”

And his mother, Linda, said “two lives were lost in this disaster,” referring to her son’s death and White’s imprisonment following his arrest over the weekend. White remains in custody awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 1.

White was formerly a student at Morgan State University in Baltimore, and friends said he wrote rap and slam poetry. He was charged last year with marijuana possession, theft, and other counts, according to court records. In January, the records say, he was allowed to enter a diversionary program that required him to perform community service and pay court costs.

He was arraigned for the murder case Saturday and is accused of stabbing Schellenger once in the back Thursday night on Chancellor Street near 17th.

Police have said White and Schellenger encountered one another after Schellenger, a passenger in a Mercedes-Benz, got out of the vehicle while it was stuck in traffic and tried to get a driver in front of him to move. White and Schellenger began arguing, police said, and at some point White pulled a knife and stabbed Schellenger, then ran away.

White’s family spokesman said over the weekend that White had been tackled and acted in self-defense, and that Schellenger and the other men in the Mercedes, including restaurateur Norris Jordan, were intoxicated and aggressive. The third man in the car — who police said fled before first responders arrived — has not been publicly identified.

White turned himself in to police Friday night.

Homicide Capt. John Ryan said in an interview Monday that detectives still were seeking videos of the incident and interviewing witnesses. He said investigators spoke with the third man in the car Monday but declined to identify him. Ryan said detectives have found no video showing the events preceding the stabbing, so police were not certain how or why the altercation turned physical.

Schellenger had several brushes with the law in Pennsylvania and Florida in the 2000s, according to public documents.

In August 2001, he was charged in Chester County with burglary, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing, and theft; the disposition of that case was not available. In 2008, Schellenger was charged in Okaloosa County, Fla., with battery and resisting detention. Court documents describe the disposition of that case as “dropped/abandoned.” In 2009, records show, Schellenger was found guilty of disorderly conduct in Chester County.

Speakers at Tuesday’s memorial said Schellenger was an outsize presence who loved sports and his real estate development firm, Streamline Group LLC. Schellenger grew up playing football, baseball, and wrestling, speakers said. He was a quarterback on the Pennsylvania State University football team for two years, and many recalled him as fiercely competitive, endlessly talkative, and someone who enjoyed life and could easily make friends.

Toward the end of the proceedings, the crowd rose and many sang along to a recording of Don McLean’s “American Pie,” which Schellenger’s parents said was his favorite song.

His mother said Schellenger “had zero places in his heart for hate,” and she told the crowd: “This is who we all need to be.”