2 charged with killing Kensington man - an ex-Philly cop - in drug-related robbery

Mulbah Mazue-Acquoi, 18, and Alex Oliveira, 19, were arrested in May 2018 and charged with killing Ronald Rusin, 48, on April 25.

Two teens were arrested this week and accused of robbing and fatally shooting a Kensington man last month in a drug-related robbery, according to police.

Homicide Capt. John Ryan said that the victim, Ronald Rusin — who had been a Philadelphia Police officer in the 1990s — dealt marijuana and pills, and that Mulbah Mazue-Acquoi, 18, and Alex Oliveira, 19, had “set him up for a robbery.” Mazue-Acquoi was arrested Monday, and Oliveira was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Rusin, 48, of the 2400 block of Almond Street, was found with a gunshot wound to the neck in the basement of a home on the 2000 block of Vista Street in Rhawnhurst on April 25, according to police. Ryan said that Rusin’s wallet was missing and that police did not find drugs with him.

“Clearly they knew him well enough to essentially lure him to his death,” Ryan said of the two men charged. He said that police were still investigating and that others also could be arrested.

Ryan did not know how long Rusin was on the force before resigning, or why he stepped down. He did say investigators did not believe his former career played a role in his slaying.

Oliveira, of the 5800 block of Walker Street in Wissinoming, is accused of pulling the trigger and faces counts including murder, robbery, conspiracy, and gun-related charges. Mazue-Acquoi, of the 2100 block of Glendale Ave. in Rhawnhurst, faces counts including murder, robbery, and conspiracy, police said.

Staff writer Vinny Vella contributed to this article.