Man stabbed to death near Rittenhouse Square

A 37-year-old man was stabbed to death Thursday night during an altercation with a bicyclist a block from Rittenhouse Square, police said.

Police said the incident occurred about 11 p.m. at 17th and Chancellor Streets.

A male witness whose identity was concealed told 6ABC on camera the victim was one of two men in a black Mercedes Benz sedan who got into a dispute with a male bicyclist that turned into a fist fight. During the struggle, the bicyclist pulled a “Rambo knife” and stabbed the man once in the back, the witness said.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that officers and medics, responding to a flurry of 911 calls, found the man in the street “bleeding heavily” from at at least one stab wound to the back.

The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he died a short time later.

The suspect fled on foot towards the square with witnesses in pursuit, but he eluded them.

Small said police were examining a bicycle and what appeared to be a delivery bag the suspect left behind.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.