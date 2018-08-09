Rapper General Reezy and a woman slain, 4 wounded, in North Philly drive-by shooting

Rapper General Reezy and a woman were killed Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia that also left four people wounded, according to police.

Reezy, 32, whose legal name was Averill J. Davenport, was shot in the chest about 9:50 p.m. at 12th and Huntingdon Streets, police said. The woman, identified by police as Niesha Cooper, 34, also was shot in the chest, while four men between the ages of 27 and 51 were injured by gunfire, one of whom was reported in critical condition, police said.

Davenport’s death generated reaction on social media, including from rapper Meek Mill, who said in a tweet and Instagram post “RIP … U had potential man.” He also posted an Instagram story of advice he had offered Davenport with the caption “rest up homie.”

Davenport’s sister, Bayonah Davenport, 20, said in a telephone interview Thursday that her brother had two sons, ages 15 and 1, and that he “was all about his music.”

He had been scheduled to perform at the TLA on South Street later this month as part of the “Stop the Violence Tour,” according to online event listings.

Homicide Capt. John Ryan said Thursday morning that police were in the early stages of their investigation.

According to a police summary of Wednesday’s incident, investigators believe shots were fired by someone in a gray or silver van traveling west on Huntingdon Street and then south on 12th.

Ryan said 12 shots were fired from an AK-47 or similar style assault rifle. Police believe one weapon was used, Ryan said, but he said investigators did not yet have descriptions of suspects.

Davenport and Cooper were taken to Temple University Hospital, where each was declared dead shortly after 10 p.m., police said.

A 30-year-old man was placed in critical condition there with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Also taken to Temple, police said, were: a 51-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm, a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs, and a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police did not identify them or specify their conditions.

Davenport had prior convictions for drug- and gun-related counts, according to court records. His most recent case was a 2014 guilty plea to drug counts, for which he was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in prison, the records say.