Psychiatrist admits to Medicaid fraud in Camden

In this file photo, agents take evidence from the Nueva Vida Behavioral Health Center of N.J. in Camden.

A 78-year-old woman who worked as a psychiatrist at a mental-health services provider in Camden pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to defrauding Medicaid, prosecutors said.

Lyda Monte, of Bellmawr, worked at Nueva Vida Behavioral Center on New Jersey and signed bogus documents to get Medicaid funds for the nonprofit, prosecutors said.

Monte pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Noel L. Hillman in federal court in Camden to making false statements to a health care benefit program. Between January 2010 and August 2016, Cesar Tavera, executive director of Nueva Vida, directed therapists to prepare false treatment plans, including plans reflecting treatment that was not actually performed on patients, in order to mislead New Jersey Medicaid inspectors. Tavera then directed Monte to sign these fabricated treatment plans. Monte admitted Monday that she signed the treatment plans knowing that they were fraudulent.

Cesar Tavera previously pleaded guilty to defrauding New Jersey Medicaid out of $2.5 million and embezzling more than $1.5 million from Nueva Vida. He was sentenced to 70 months in prison. Monte, who faces a maximum five years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 28.