Pottstown police on the hunt for alleged gunman in Easter morning murder

Montgomery County authorities asked for the public’s help Tuesday in locating an “armed and dangerous” man who they say shot and killed the mother of his child on Easter morning.

An arrest warrant for Bobbie Mitchell Jr., 36, of Pottstown, was issued Monday, and late Tuesday afternoon he remained at large, authorities said.

“Bobbie Mitchell possesses a firearm he is not legally permitted to have and … has used it to kill,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement. “We believe he knows he is being sought for this chilling murder and is on the run — and therefore very dangerous.”

Mitchell faces charges of premeditated murder and other offenses related to the death of Siani Overby, 23, also of Pottstown.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, authorities said someone reported hearing gunshots and a woman screaming. Pottstown police responded to the 300 block of Johnson Street to find Overby dead on the sidewalk from multiple gunshot wounds.

As part of a joint investigation, Montgomery County detectives and Pottstown police discovered a cellphone near Overby’s body. Authorities said the phone belonged to Mitchell and contained text messages he and Overby had exchanged as recently as one hour before her death.

“Like wtf you just rode pass me again on high st,” Overby texted Mitchell at 12:18 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities.

“I know,” Mitchell responded a minute later, they said. “Was I supposed to stop or something?”

“Yea,” Overby typed again, according to police, “I told you earlier I wanted to see you.”

Surveillance cameras and audio recording devices from homes in the area then captured a man chasing Overby, as well as Overby screaming and pleading for her life between gunshots.

Overby’s mother told police that Overby and Mitchell had an 18-month old son. She said Overby had asked Mitchell to take a paternity test and pay child support for the toddler.

Pottstown police ask anyone with information about the crime or Mitchell’s location to contact them at 610-970-6570 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368.