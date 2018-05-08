Video shows man with AK-47 attacking West Philly beer deli owner

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

An image from the surveillance video showing the suspect with an AK-47 assault rifle.

Police on Tuesday released surveillance video of a man suspected of shooting and critically injuring a West Philadelphia beer deli owner with an AK-47 assault rifle over the weekend.

About 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the 50-year-old shop owner was washing his car outside his KCJ Inc. store on the southwest corner of 54th and Spruce Streets, when a man holding a rifle approached him and tried to push him into the store in an attempt to rob it, police said. The video shows a struggle during which the victim sprays his attacker with the hose, but it does not show the shooting.

After shooting the shop owner in the right hip, the gunman fled south on 54th Street, police said. The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

On Tuesday, a 32-year-old nephew said the shop owner was still in critical condition.

The suspect was described by police as a black man in his late 20s wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt and light-color pants. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the police tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or Southwest Detectives at 215-686-3183. Tips, which can be anonymous, can also be sent by email.