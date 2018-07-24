Police seek help ID'ing hit-run driver, vehicle that killed man in West Philly

2 ex-Temple cops ordered to spend decades in prison for 2016 beating death of woman

2 ex-Temple cops ordered to spend decades in prison for 2016 beating death of woman Jul 23

Julie Shaw works on the Justice/Injustice team for the Inquirer and Daily News, focusing on crime victims. During her 12-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.

Still images of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday, July 22, 2018, obtained from surveillance videos on Lancaster Avenue near Aspen Street in West Philadelphia.

Police are seeking help in identifying a driver and vehicle that killed a 61-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash Sunday in West Philadelphia.

The vehicle was westbound at high speed on Lancaster Avenue near Aspen Street when it struck the man about 3:15 a.m., police said. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Police on Tuesday identified the victim as Kenneth Whiters of the 5800 block of Montrose Street in West Philadelphia.

Investigators have a video that shows the man being struck and landing on the hood of the vehicle, said Capt. Sekou Kinebrew, a police spokesperson. The vehicle “never stopped,” he said.

He said the vehicle was “consistent with” a late-model Mazda3 hatchback, but added that police are unable to describe it precisely because of its rate of speed and the darkness.

The car should have significant damage to its windshield and hood, Kinebrew said.

Police said videos were obtained from a Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine healthcare center on Lancaster Avenue and from a hair salon.

Kinebrew pleaded for anyone who knows the driver or has information on the vehicle to call police. “These are human beings,” he said of the victim. “This is a human being with a family that this happened to. We will not get justice or closure if we don’t find who was traveling in that car.”

Tipsters, who can remain anonymous, should contact Officer Lackman at the Accident Investigation Division, at 215-685-3180, or can submit a tip online.