news

Crime

Police: same perp in 2 West Philly sex assaults

PSEX21
Shopping Cart icon Buy Photo
Camera icon STAFF
File photo.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
Close icon

Robert Moran

Staff Writer

Robert Moran covers local news in the Philadelphia region.

More by Robert Moran

More from Robert Moran Arrow icon

Police believe the same man is responsible for two sexual assaults by gunpoint this week in the area of the city’s Parkside section.

In both cases, the suspect, described as a black man about 40 to 50 years old, also took valuables from the victims.

On Tuesday at Belmont and Parkside Avenues about 5:45 a.m., the man approached the victim and threatened her with a gun. He forced the woman to walk into Fairmount Park, where he sexually assaulted her and took her Beats headphones and her iPhone.

On Thursday about 4:20 a.m. at a gas station at 4800 W. Girard Ave., the suspect approached the victim, who was pumping gas, and threatened her with a gun. He forced her and another woman in the car to travel to an unknown location, where he sexually assaulted both women and then fled with $420 cash.

Anyone with information relevant to the cases can call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3251 or dial 911.

 

More Coverage

Published: