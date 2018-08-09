Man killed in shootout with police in South Philly

Cops: Missing New York City mother found shot to death in Feltonville basement

Bullet holes in a police car windshield at 20th and Snyder Streets in South Philadelphia.

A 48-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in a gun battle with police on the streets of South Philadelphia, authorities said.

No officers were injured but the exchange of gunfire left a patrol car windshield riddled with bullet holes.

Police spokesman Capt. Sekou Kinebrew said the incident began about 11 a.m., when officers on patrol saw a man on a bicycle who appeared to have a gun on Woodstock Street between Mifflin and McKean Streets.

When the officers approached, the man abandoned the bicycle and fled on foot, Kinebrew said.

At some point during the chase, there was an exchange of gunfire and the suspect appeared to fall and get up, the spokesman said. It was not clear who fired first.

At 20th and Snyder, the suspect was confronted by a patrol car responding to the chase and more shots were fired both at the vehicle and from inside it, Kinebrew said.

The suspect fell wounded and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Kinebrew said it was not yet known how many officers fired their weapons during the chase.