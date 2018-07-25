Philly man gets prison for scheme to cash stolen money orders from U.S. Postal Service

A 39-year-old Philadelphia man was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Camden to a year and a day in federal prison for his role in a scheme to cash stolen U.S. Postal Service money orders.

Anthony J. Bell admitted he received the stolen money orders from Marc E. Saunders, 39, of Sicklerville, a former postal service employee, and then recruited and paid people to cash them while keeping the rest of the money for himself and Saunders.

Bell pleaded guilty in January to one count of transmitting and presenting unlawfully issued Postal Service money orders with the intent to defraud the U.S. government resulting in more than $22,000 in losses.