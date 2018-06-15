At least 9 wounded over 4 hours in Philly shootings

There were at least nine shooting victims in Philadelphia on the evening of June 14.

The incidents, which happened across the city and took place over a span of less than four hours late Thursday and early Friday, included a quadruple shooting and two double shootings. No arrests have been reported in any of the shootings, and none of the victims have died.

East Germantown shooting leaves 4 wounded

In the quadruple shooting, which happened on the 400 block of East Penn Street in East Germantown at about 10:44 p.m., “a dark colored sedan pulled up and someone from inside the vehicle fired several gunshots” at the victims, according to Philadelphia police.

The four victims, who between them suffered gunshot wounds to their waists, shoulders, thighs and buttocks, were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where they were in stable condition Friday morning.

Police do not have any information on possible suspects.

Double shootings under investigation in Fairhill and Logan

Authorities are also investigating a pair of double shootings.

The first occurred around 9:34 p.m. Thursday on the 3100 block of North Front Street in Fairhill, police said. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. One victim, a 27-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to his calf and back and was in stable condition. A 19-year-old victim was shot in the back and listed in critical but stable condition.

No motives or suspects have been determined, but the police said they are looking for three men in the shooting.

In a separate incident, two men, ages 22 and 27, were shot at about 10:46 p.m. Thursday on the 4800 block of North Hutchinson Street in Logan. The victims suffered wounds to their legs and thighs. They were both in stable condition at Einstein.

Police are searching for two men in that shooting. One of the suspects was believed to be about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with dreadlocks, and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a mask.

Man critically wounded in Frankford shooting

The latest shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Friday on the 4800 block of Griscom Street in Frankford. CBS Philadelphia reported that police arrived to a struggle between the presumed gunman and the victim. The suspect fled on foot when officers arrived, according to CBS.

Police said the 24-year-old male victim was shot three times in the back and twice in the shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was in critical condition. The shooting remains under investigation.